TSC, Tamaulipas education secretary enter agreement
Mexican Consul Juan Carlos Cue Vega speaks to an audience during a agreement signing with the Tamaulipas department of Education on Friday, June 16, 2017, at the school's performing arts center in Brownsville, Texas. The signed memorandum will aid in providing educational curriculums across the U.S.-Mexico border.
