Tribe, groups sue Navy over ship cleaning in Puget Sound
In this June 1, 2017, file photo, the decommissioned USS Independence is towed on her final voyage to the Port of Brownsville near Port Isabel, Texas. The Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups have sued the U.S. Navy, alleging the Navy cleaned the mothballed 60,000-ton USS Independence aircraft carrier in Puget Sound in violation of federal clean-water laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC