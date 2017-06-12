Tribe, groups sue Navy over ship cleaning in Puget Sound

In this June 1, 2017, file photo, the decommissioned USS Independence is towed on her final voyage to the Port of Brownsville near Port Isabel, Texas. The Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups have sued the U.S. Navy, alleging the Navy cleaned the mothballed 60,000-ton USS Independence aircraft carrier in Puget Sound in violation of federal clean-water laws.

