Traveling families in for baseball to...

Traveling families in for baseball tournament stay an extra day after rain delay

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

At Frasch Park in Sulphur, only a small reminder of yesterday remains: Small puddles here and there after Thursday morning's heavy downpours. The USSSA World Series was scheduled to begin on Thursday, but due to the weather they're unable to play and added an extra day, Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) Jul 3 Musikologist 2
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May '17 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May '17 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Sudan
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC