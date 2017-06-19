Studying high above the world

Studying high above the world

UTRGV travel abroad students in Peru brave snow, high winds at 15,200 feet in a land where 'time stood still' It's a daunting task preparing more than 20 students, most of whom have never left sea level, to climb over a 15,200 foot pass that leads from the Peruvian highlands and down into the cloud forest and Machu Picchu.

