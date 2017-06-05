Spring Break sales tax numbers soar into stratosphere for Island
State sales tax distribution to Texas cities released this past week show the island city had an increase in reimbursements of a whopping 31.22 percent over April of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC