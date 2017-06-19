Resaca project needs support

Resaca project needs support

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board and the City of Brownsville are seeking support from the public for the Town Resaca Watershed Restoration Project. The restoration project is part of the Multiyear Implementation Plan from the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality, which includes details on areas that are being reconsidered for restoration.

