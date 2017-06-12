Public's input sought on International redesign
As one of six finalists, Brownsville was selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under its Greening America's Communities program to redesign International Boulevard. In an attempt to make International Boulevard more walk-friendly, there will be a Walking Workshop at 6 p.m. Monday in Alice Wilson Hope Park for the public to put in its input on what it would like to see on the commercial street.
