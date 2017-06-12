Mobile Recreation Unit spreads cheer
What Shannon Guerrero enjoys most about the City of Brownsville's Mobile Recreation Unit is the smiles it brings to the children's faces. Guerrero, the recreation event coordinator, said the purpose behind the program was to reach the underserved parts of the community so that the city could reach families that may not have access to a recreation center.
Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
