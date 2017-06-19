Luis Felipe Hernandez, left, and Nico...

Luis Felipe Hernandez, left, and Nicolas Rios IV, right.

Brownsville police have arrested two men and a juvenile accused of starting a fire at Cabler Park on Burnett Road. Police spokesman J.J. Trevino said officers patrolling the area Monday could see the fire from a distance and approached the group.

