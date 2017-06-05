Active Plan trail network featured in national publication

The Lower Rio Grande Valley Active Transportation and Tourism Plan is getting national attention, with the project featured in the spring/summer 2017 issue of "Rails to Trails Magazine," the official publication of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Washington D.C.-based RTC, which facilitates rails-to-trails projects around the country, also has assigned someone to help find money for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.