Active Plan trail network featured in national publication
The Lower Rio Grande Valley Active Transportation and Tourism Plan is getting national attention, with the project featured in the spring/summer 2017 issue of "Rails to Trails Magazine," the official publication of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Washington D.C.-based RTC, which facilitates rails-to-trails projects around the country, also has assigned someone to help find money for the project.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|lillie Bowman
|2
