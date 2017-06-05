Local legislators efforts lauded
State Representative Eddie Lucio III smiles at opening comments during a Sine Die Merienda welcome for local delegates of the 85th Texas Legislature on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The break for the local state representative and his father, state Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. will be short lived since a special session was set for July 18 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC