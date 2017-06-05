Local legislators’ efforts lauded

State Representative Eddie Lucio III smiles at opening comments during a Sine Die Merienda welcome for local delegates of the 85th Texas Legislature on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The break for the local state representative and his father, state Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. will be short lived since a special session was set for July 18 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

