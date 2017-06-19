JROTC Cadets Across RGV Busy at Leadership Camp
HARLINGEN More than 200 students from Roma to Brownsville are participating in the Junior Leadership Camp at Marine Military Academy in Harlingen. "This is a four-day camp that we do swimming, repelling, slide of life, mud pit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC