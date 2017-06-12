Is San Benito looking for a new city attorney?
On Tuesday, city commissioners are expected to consider seeking qualifications for a city attorney who could replace longtime City Attorney Ricardo Morado. Morado, an attorney with the Brownsville firm of Roerig, Oliveira and Fisher, has served as city attorney since mid 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC