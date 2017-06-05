Inmate dead after multi-agency chase; homeowner killed
A Thursday afternoon chase for an inmate who escaped from authorities and then killed a Brownsville man during an apparent carjacking ended with the inmate being shot by officers in San Benito, authorities said. Inmate Miguel Garcia was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where he died from injuries he received in an "officer-involved shooting," authorities said.
