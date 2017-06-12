Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill licensing...

Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill licensing autism treatment specialists

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Chron

Specialists who treat children with autism in Texas will soon be required to obtain licenses after Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an amended version of Senate Bill 589. The bill, by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, will require licenses for applied behavior analysts, therapists most known for their work with children with autism.

