Get Healthy Clinic has mega turnout

For the second consecutive year, Get Healthy Mega Clinic helped more than a thousand people from across the Rio Grande Valley receive free medical, dental and optical services over the weekend at the Boggus Ford Event Center. Sponsored by Seventh-Day Adventist churches from around the Valley, and Adventist Medical Evangelism Network in collaboration with Cooper Wellness Center, the mega clinic offered plenty of services like wellness exams, vision testing, massages, physical therapy, dentistry and healthy cooking demonstrations along with much more.

