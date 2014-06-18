Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children
This June 18, 2014, file photo shows U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents work at a processing facility in Brownsville,Texas. A new "surge initiative" aims to identify and arrest the adult sponsors of unaccompanied minors who paid coyotes or other smuggling operations to bring young people across the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|2
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May '17
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC