Extreme heat expected today; heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees on tap
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a special weather statement warning residents to be prepare for some hot "feel like" temperatures today. The affected areas include the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Rio Grande City, Roma, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco, Raymondville and Port Mansfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC