Extreme heat expected today; heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees on tap

51 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a special weather statement warning residents to be prepare for some hot "feel like" temperatures today. The affected areas include the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Rio Grande City, Roma, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco, Raymondville and Port Mansfield.

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Cameron County was issued at June 21 at 6:48PM CDT

