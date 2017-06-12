County to take up inmate transfer policy
The Cameron County Commissioner's Court will meet today to discuss the sheriff department's inmate transport policy in executive session. "We're going to find out what's going on, and get an update from legal on the situation and the policy," County Judge Eddie TreviA o Jr. said.
