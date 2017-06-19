City recognizes June as Pride Month

The City of Brownsville is the first city in the Rio GrandeValley to recognize the LGBTQIA community by proclaiming June as Pride Month, according to District 2 Commissioner Jessica Tetreau. Presented by Tetreau, the Brownsville City Commission gave a proclamation in which June will be a symbolic month to recognize the LGBTQIA community and its efforts of acceptance and equality through parades, workshops, concerts and events.

