City fixes portion of road over paving issue
Brownsville resident Cheryl De La Fuente points to a section of repaved road in her neighborhood on Draper Drive that De La Fuente says her neighbor has been bragging about to other neighbors and his connections with the City of Brownsville to get the Brownsville Public Works Department to repave a select section in front of her neighbors house on Draper Drive. De La Fuente wants answers and a copy of the City of Brownsville work order filed for the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May '17
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC