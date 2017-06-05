Children's museum features chance to learn about China
A traditional Chinese Umbrella Dance is performed Saturday at Camille Playhouse during the opening of Children's China exhibit that celebrates the chinese culture all part of the Children's Museum of Brownsville current summer exhibition. Children wait to have their names written in chinese Saturday during the Children's Museum of Brownsville new summer exhibit Children's Chinese a celebration of chinese culture.
