Children's museum features chance to ...

Children's museum features chance to learn about China

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A traditional Chinese Umbrella Dance is performed Saturday at Camille Playhouse during the opening of Children's China exhibit that celebrates the chinese culture all part of the Children's Museum of Brownsville current summer exhibition. Children wait to have their names written in chinese Saturday during the Children's Museum of Brownsville new summer exhibit Children's Chinese a celebration of chinese culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May 26 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May 21 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May 14 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May 14 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May 14 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May 14 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC