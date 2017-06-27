CDCB, Mexico consulate sign MOU for f...

CDCB, Mexico consulate sign MOU for financial courses

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Community Development Corporation of Brownsville and the General Consulate of Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday that will allow the CDCB to provide financial wellness courses to the consulate's clients and the rest of the community. Signed by CDCB Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett and Deputy Counsel Sergio E. Jacobo Patino, the MOU states CDCB will operate the La Puerta program, which delivers three core pillars about financial wellness to its clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May '17 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May '17 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC