CDCB, Mexico consulate sign MOU for financial courses

The Community Development Corporation of Brownsville and the General Consulate of Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday that will allow the CDCB to provide financial wellness courses to the consulate's clients and the rest of the community. Signed by CDCB Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett and Deputy Counsel Sergio E. Jacobo Patino, the MOU states CDCB will operate the La Puerta program, which delivers three core pillars about financial wellness to its clients.

