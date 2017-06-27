CDCB, Mexico consulate sign MOU for financial courses
The Community Development Corporation of Brownsville and the General Consulate of Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday that will allow the CDCB to provide financial wellness courses to the consulate's clients and the rest of the community. Signed by CDCB Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett and Deputy Counsel Sergio E. Jacobo Patino, the MOU states CDCB will operate the La Puerta program, which delivers three core pillars about financial wellness to its clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May '17
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC