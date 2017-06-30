Brownsville Spill Reported to TCEQ

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: KRGV

Brownsville city officials said cleaning the oil out of a resaca near Dana Avenue and Resaca Vista Drive will last until the area dries up. A substance called AEP Emulsion washed from area road construction to a drainage ditch and into the resaca.

