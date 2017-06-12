Brownsville school district police ho...

Brownsville school district police hosts bike safety expo

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

University of Texas System police officer Joe Hernandez helps two-year-old Jayden Rolando through an obstacle course at a bike safety expo on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Summer Safety According to safekids.org, 242,931 children were treated in emergency rooms for bike-related injuries in 2014 and an estimated 26,000 suffer from traumatic brain injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May 26 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May 21 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC