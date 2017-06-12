Brownsville school district police hosts bike safety expo
University of Texas System police officer Joe Hernandez helps two-year-old Jayden Rolando through an obstacle course at a bike safety expo on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Summer Safety According to safekids.org, 242,931 children were treated in emergency rooms for bike-related injuries in 2014 and an estimated 26,000 suffer from traumatic brain injuries.
