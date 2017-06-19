Brownsville resident Sanchez turns 104 years old
Eighty-five-year-old Jose Sanchez visits his mother Juanita Sanchez to celebrate her 104th birthday at Alta Vista Nursing Home in Brownsville. Juanita Sanchez relaxes and listens to music near a window as she celebrates her 104th birthday at Alta Vista Nursing Home in Brownsville Thursday.
