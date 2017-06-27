Brownsville jeweler closing doors after 110 years
Brownsville jeweler Robert H. Lackner stands inside his jewelery store R.H. Lackner's along Pablo Kisel Boulevard as Lackner plans to shut down after over 100 years of the Lackner family selling fine Jewelery in downtown Brownsville since 1907. Robert H. Lackner owner and jeweler of R.H. Lackner's Fine Jewlery inspects a diamond on an engagement ring at his jewlery store in Brownsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May '17
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May '17
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May '17
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC