Brownsville hosts trade symposium
The Brownsville Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association hosted the 2017 International Trade Symposium at the Brownsville Event Center, where different local and federal agencies discussed how to develop international trade within the next five years. According to the Office of Trade and Economic Analysis, the International Trade Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce, exports from Texas contributed $2.26 trillion of U.S. goods and services in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC