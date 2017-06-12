Brownsville fugitive arrested in Georgia
A Brownsville man who had been on the Department of Public Safety Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for several months was arrested in Georgia. Agapito Salinas, 45, is a member of the Texas Syndicate gang and was wanted for parole violation.
