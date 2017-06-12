Brown retires as PIO at BISD; Zendeja...

Brown retires as PIO at BISD; Zendejas says district has - big shoes to fill'

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

When Esperanza Zendejas was superintendent the first time, one of the first things she did was assign Drue Brown to lead the Brownsville Independent School District Public Information Office. "She was the director of PEIMS when I arrived in 1992, Zendejas said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord... Jun 7 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F... May 26 Danny Rey 2
Golden City Missouri May 21 Missouri boy 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16) May '17 Lillie Mae Bowman 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16) May '17 lillie Bowman 2
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC