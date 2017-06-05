BMFA in need of new director
Rene Van Haaften, BMFA director for the past three years, said he's moving with his family to New York City, where his wife has accepted a job. He'll be at the museum until the end of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will bord...
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Question about Matomoros MX someone driving a F...
|May 26
|Danny Rey
|2
|Golden City Missouri
|May 21
|Missouri boy
|2
|Do you approve of Tony Martinez as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ?
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|1
|Do you approve of Eddie Lucio as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Lillie Mae Bowman
|2
|Do you approve of Rene Oliveira as ? (Oct '16)
|May 14
|lillie Bowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC