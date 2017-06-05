BISD recognizes its student volunteers
Brownsville Independent School District superintendent Esperanza Zendejas speaks to students about volunteerism at Victoria Heights Elementary on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Independent School District superintendent Esperanza Zendejas high-five's a student after giving a correct answer during a talk about volunteerism at Victoria Heights Elementary on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas.
