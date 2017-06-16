As wall looms, US moves to settle bor...

As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases

There are 2 comments on the Amarillo.com story from Friday Jun 16, titled As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases. In it, Amarillo.com reports that:

Government lawyers are renewing efforts to settle about 90 cases against Texas landowners whose land was seized to build a fence along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, in a move that one lawyer for landowners believes is a lead-up to a fight over a border wall proposed by President Donald Trump. A 16-page legal notice appeared last week in the Brownsville Herald, the newspaper serving Texas' southernmost border city, saying hundreds of landowners had several weeks left to contest how much the government should pay for their land.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Friday Jun 16
Money! Money! Money!
Simple Simon

Beverly, MA

#2 Saturday
GOP is all for personal freedoms until they want something you have.
