Appeals court upholds murder conviction of Brownsville man
The 13th Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Brownsville man accused of killing one man and injuring another. The higher court ruled that Pedro Alberto Ibanez did not present sufficient evidence that would require the court to overturn his conviction and order a new trial.
