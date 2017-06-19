Agency to help on International Boulevard, downtown interface

Landscape architect Wes Micheals speaks about greening city areas to provide pedestrian and eco-friendly renovations in the downtown area during a conference on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Environmental Protection Agency landscape architect Jason Berner speaks to an audience on greening cities during infrastructure renovations during a conference on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.