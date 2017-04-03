Valley under New Zika Testing Guidelines
BROWNSVILLE Texas is changing its Zika testing guidelines for pregnant women in the Rio Grande Valley as the 2017 mosquito season gets underway. In addition, the agency is urging anyone with a rash plus one other common Zika-symptom like fever, joint pain or eye redness to get tested for Zika.
