USS Independence on Time & on Course

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, USS Independence has just passed by Costa Rica on its final mission, from Bremerton and onward to Brownsville, Texas. This is the first leg of a long 16,000 mile journey that will take the 60,000-ton super carrier around the tip of South America, transiting the Strait of Magellan and eventually into EMR Group's International Shipbreaking Ltd. yard in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.