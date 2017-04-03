USS Independence on Time & on Course

USS Independence on Time & on Course

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Marine News

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, USS Independence has just passed by Costa Rica on its final mission, from Bremerton and onward to Brownsville, Texas. This is the first leg of a long 16,000 mile journey that will take the 60,000-ton super carrier around the tip of South America, transiting the Strait of Magellan and eventually into EMR Group's International Shipbreaking Ltd. yard in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Brownsville (Oct '12) Mar 28 Tubman 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Mar 27 guess who 6,499
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) Mar 23 Regolith Based Li... 99
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar 15 butters_ 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar '17 Sacri 7
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC