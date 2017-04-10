TxDOT launches - Talk, Text, Crash' campaign

In this April 3, 2017 image taken in Brownsville, Texas, a billboard displays a message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urging drivers to stop texting and driving. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation district in Pharr, TxDOT is launching a new campaign called, "Talk, Text, Crash" to remind drivers to focus on the road.

