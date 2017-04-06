Southwestern Border Sheriffs' Coalition (SBSC) to immediately begin...

Southwestern Border Sheriffs' Coalition to immediately begin improving the biometric identification capabilities of the 31 Sheriffs' Offices along the U.S. and Mexico Border to increase border security and combat criminal activity The Southwestern Border Sheriffs' Coalition has voted unanimously to significantly improve and expand the biometric identification capabilities of the 31 Sheriffs' Offices along the U.S. and Mexico border to increase border security and combat criminal activity. At the SBSC annual meeting held in Austin on April 3, 2017, the SBSC voted to partner with BI2 Technologies to expand its I.R.I.S. biometric identification program and system.

