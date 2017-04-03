Police: Man charged with death of special needs teen
An employee of Serenity HCS has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after he was accused of causing the death of 15-year-old Fernando Moreno. Brownsville police report Serenity HCS employee Marcial Troncoso used his body weight to restrain Moreno, which possibly caused the teenager's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC