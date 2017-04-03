Police Investigating String of Break-Ins at UTRGV
University police are planning to bring awareness of crimes happening at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses in order to clamp down on them. Kevin De Los Santos, a resident advisor at UTRGV, said he's seen an increase in emails sent by the university alerting students and faculty about the incidents.
