Payless closing Harlingen, San Benito stores
Payless Shoe Source announced Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy and will close stores at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen and at San Benito Plaza in San Benito. The Payless stores at 1210 S. 77 Sunshine Strip and 1102 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen were not on the company's list of stores to be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC