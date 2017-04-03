On immigration, compassion must be our guide
Residents line up to eat lunch at the South Texas Family Residential Center that houses thousands of women and children caught crossing the border illegally, seeking asylum in the U.S., in Dilley, Texas, May 14, 2015. less Residents line up to eat lunch at the South Texas Family Residential Center that houses thousands of women and children caught crossing the border illegally, seeking asylum in the U.S., in Dilley, Texas, May ... more Let's be honest: As long as people on all parts of the spectrum make immigrants and immigration a political issue, we will see only more polarization and gridlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC