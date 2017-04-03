Officials honor Vietnam vets with remembrance ceremony
Vietnam veterans salute the U.S. flag Friday afternoon during a ceremony at Hanna Early College High School to honor U.S. soldiers who have fallen and to never forget their sacrifice. A bell rings in honor of Vietnam veterans who have fallen during a Last Call ceremony to honor veterans ultimate sacrifice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC