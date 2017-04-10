Multiple people injured in shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino
At least four people were shot Monday morning at an elementary school in San Bernardino in what officials are describing as a murder-suicide. San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said four victims were being treated and a suspect was possibly down as well.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
