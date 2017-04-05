Matthew Odam's South Texas Taco Tour | The Feed
Last April I traveled much of the state checking out some of the best barbecue Texas had to offer .This year, I'm swinging down to South Texas for a taco tour. I'd call it a Rio Grande Valley Taco Tour, but my trip will take me to Laredo, which is too far northwest to qualify.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
