Feds seize $3 million in drugs at border
Customs and Border Protection seized packages containing 51 pounds of cocaine and 19 pounds of heroin at Laredo Port of Entry on April 5, 2017. CBP said it seized methamphetamine in three separate stops and that the value of the confiscated narcotics was worth $3 million.
