Continue reading Zika testing recommended for pregnant women in six South Texas counties
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday it's recommending testing for women in their first and second trimesters in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, Webb, Willacy and Zapata counties. Late last year there were six cases of local mosquitoes transmitting the virus to people in Brownsville, located in Cameron County.
