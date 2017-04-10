Chrism Mass celebrates priesthood, allows for blessing of oils
SAN JUAN,Tx- Over100 priests from across the Rio Grande Valley made their way to theBasilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Tuesday night for Chrism Mass April 11,2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] SAN JUAN,Tx- The annual service brought in a standing-room crowd of about 3,000 worshippers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC