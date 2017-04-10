Bill to license autism treatment specialists left pending in Senate committee
A bill that would require specialists who treat autistic children to be licensed was left pending in a Senate committee after a majority of people testified in support of the legislation during a public hearing in Austin Tuesday morning. Senate Bill 589, by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, would mandate licensure for applied behavior analysts, therapists who are mostly known for their renowned treatment of autism.
